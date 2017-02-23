Christy McEvilly to present ‘Coastal Colors’ at the Society of Bluffton Artists

The Society of Bluffton Artists will feature artist Christy McEvilly, who will present “Coastal Colors” from March 6 through April 2 at the SoBA gallery, according to a news release.
A lifelong artist and art history enthusiast, McEvilly has spent the past 10 years exploring and experimenting with watercolors.
An opening reception with wine, cheese and art will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 10 at the SoBA gallery, 6 Church St. in Old Town Bluffton. These events are free and open to the public.
For more on the gallery, go to www.sobagallery.com or call 843-247-2868.
Comments