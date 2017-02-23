Hilton Head International Piano Competition set for next month

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition will present its 22nd annual competition on Hilton Head Island from March 6-11, according to a news release.
Twenty pianists, ages 14-17, will perform two preliminary rounds at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on March 6-9 with final round at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head at 7 p.m. March 11.
The finals will feature five finalists performing with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Morris Russell.
The first two rounds of the competition will be live-streamed on the competition website at www.hhipc.org.
The six-day event will include A Coffee and Conversation with the Judges at the Westin Hotel and Spa from 9 to 11 a.m. March 7. Also, on March 10, jury members will provide master classes for the competitors throughout the day at All Saints Episcopal Church. Janice Weber, jury chair, will provide a lecture/recital that day.
The competitors will vie for $21,500 in cash prizes and concert performances, including a return engagement as a soloist with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.
Times vary between Rounds I and II with afternoon and evening performances and can be found by going to www.hhipc.org or by calling 843-842-2055.
The event is open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door and at www.hhipc.org.
