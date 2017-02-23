Coastal Stage Productions sets auditions for ‘One Slight Hitch’

Coastal Stage Productions is hosting auditions for “One Slight Hitch” by Comedy Central’s Lewis Black, according to a news release.
It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and her mom, Delia, is making sure that everything is perfect. The groom is perfect, the dress is perfect, and the decorations will be perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings. And, chaos breaks loose. So much for perfect.
Auditions for this fast-paced, high-energy farce will be open to the public. Auditions are at 7 p.m. March 1 at Coastal Stage Productions Studio, 11115 North Jacob Smart Blvd. in Ridgeland. Callbacks are at 7 p.m. March 2.
The rehearsal schedule, which is tentative, is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays beginning March 14.
Performance dates are May 12-14 at The Shed in Port Royal; May 20-21 at The Lourie Theatre in St. George; and May 27 at Ehrhardt Auditorium in Ehrhardt.
Arrive with a resume and be prepared to read selections from the script. Do not be inhibited to audition based on age. You must be available for all show dates and have no scheduling conflicts the week prior to opening.
For more information, call 912-656-1598.
