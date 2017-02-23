Savannah artist to judge Beaufort Art Association’s Spring Show

Artist William Armstrong, founder of the Savannah Museum of Art, will be the judge for the Beaufort Art Association’s 56th annual Spring Show, according to a news release.
The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 8-11 at Tabby Place, 913 Port Republic St. in Beaufort.
Local artists will present their works for exhibit and for sale during the show. Oils acrylics, watercolors, photography, mixed media, pottery, woodturning, jewelry and metal sculpture will be featured.
Admission is free, and the public is invited.
For more information, go to www.beaufortartassociation.com or stop by the gallery at 913 Bay St. in Beaufort.
