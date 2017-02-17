South Carolina’s hidden past to be revealed at Verdier House lecture

A new book, “Archaeology in South Carolina: Exploring the Hidden Heritage of the Palmetto State” by editor Adam King will be the topic for Verdier House Dinner and a Lecture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27, according to a news release.
With more than 32,400 recorded archaeological sites, South Carolina’s history is exposed in this volume in which King, also an archaeologist, begins with the basic hows and whys of archaeology and introduces readers to current issues. The 20 contributors are recognized experts, and King is an associate professor at the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology.
A wine and hors d’oeuvre reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The program is from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission for members is $15/$25 per member/couple. Nonmember admission is $20/$30 per person/couple. Call 843-379-3331 to make reservations.
Comments