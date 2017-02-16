Garden & Gun, Palmetto Bluff partner for artist in residence program

Charleston-based Garden & Gun has partnered with Palmetto Bluff, a residential community in Bluffton, for a new artist in residence program, according to a news release.
The inaugural program is designed to celebrate the arts, foster creativity and offer exclusive experiences.
G&G Made in the South Award winners have been invited to stay on property in a dedicated artist in residence cottage in Palmetto Bluff’s newly constructed Moreland Village. Throughout the year, Garden & Gun will curate a variety of experiences, from workshops and culinary events to intimate music performances, allowing residents and guests of Palmetto Bluff the opportunity to interact with the makers, G&G editors, and special guests.
All the featured programs and events are open to the public. For more information on the artist in residence program and a calendar of events, visit palmettobluffartist.com.
