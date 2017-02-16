May River Theatre presents ‘Boeing, Boeing’ — a play without a plane

May River Theatre will present Mark Amoretti’s “Boeing, Boeing” Friday through March 5 at Ulmer Auditorium in Bluffton Town Hall, according to a news release.
Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Admission is $27 per person, and tickets can be purchased online at www.mayrivertheatre.com or by calling 843-815-5581 Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May River’s cast of six includes JT Chinn, Rob Tillison, Barbara Fiscarel, Maggie Cunningham, Cate Mengel and Mary Lynn Finn. The show is directed by DA Southern.
“Boeing, Boeing” is a broad comedy that boils down to juggling timetables and a reliable maid who never forgets to change the photographs of three stewardesses who are all engaged to swinging bachelor Bernard without knowing about each other.
The play was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play throughout the world.
