Art League of Hilton Head Gallery will present paintings of Rose Hill, Belfair

The Art League of Hilton Head Gallery will present the works of Alexandra Sharma, according to a news release.
Sharma’s exhibit of intimate and revealing watercolor paintings, “Historic Belfair and Rose Hill,” fulfills her fascination with finding scenes and objects discovered in hidden or forgotten places.
She says, “It was serendipitous when I met Iva Welton, longtime Hilton Head Island resident, former director of Rose Hill Plantation and a historian of the Lowcountry. ... She gave me sole access to her private photograph and history archive of Belfair mansion and Rose Hill plantation house. The photos became a reference for my paintings and provided me an intimate and alluring glimpse of private, forgotten and lost places. Belfair, a mysterious great house with a fatal staircase and structural issues — now destroyed, and Rose Hill, a survivor through periods of abandonment, a fire and final restoration.”
The exhibit runs from March 7 to April 1, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. March 16. There also will be a gallery walk and history presentation by Welton from 1 to 3 p.m. March 18 and a painting demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m. March 22.
The gallery is located inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island.
For more information, call 843-681-5060 or go to www.artleaguehhi.org.
