Orchestra features 2 ‘Rising Young Stars’ as soloists

Two of the Beaufort Symphony Orchestra’s soloists are “Rising Young Stars,” according to a news release.
Conductor Frederick Devyatkin scoured countless hours of video recordings from regional piano competitions to find 18-year-old Nadia Azzi, the featured piano soloist for this season’s “Warsaw to Paris” concert. Devyatkin found cellist Irena Josifoska, 20, through a fellow conductor and former teacher.
“Some of the young soloists are so good,” Devyatkin said, “that if you put them behind a screen and had them play alongside big name soloists, you couldn’t tell the difference.”
The orchestra will feature Josifoska in its next concert, “Dvorak Devotion” Cello Concerto. She will play Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Lady’s Island in Beaufort.
The season schedule and ticket information are available at www.beaufortorchestra.org.
