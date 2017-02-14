Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Lowcountry Pops! A Gullah Celebration’

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra will present “Lowcountry Pops! A Gullah Celebration,” with music, stories and dancing, according to a news release.
The event, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 and 8 p.m. Feb. 20, will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Lowcountry, including a blend of local artists and the return of soloist Kisma Jordan to celebrate the music of the region. The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Savannah Children’s Choir and the Hilton Head Dance Theater will perform. The event also will feature Natalie Daise’s adaptation of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” — “Isaiah and de Gatah.”
Music director and conductor John Morris will lead the presentation at Hilton Head’s First Presbyterian Church, 540 W. Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island. There will be no pre-concert talk by the conductor before this concert. A reception for the performers, orchestra and audience will follow the Feb. 20 concert in the church’s Gathering Space.
Concert tickets are $30, $45 and $55. Reduced matinee prices are available for children with their accompanying parent. Tickets are on sale now for all concerts, subscription packages are available for three and six concerts. For more information, go to www.hhso.org or call 843-842-2055.
