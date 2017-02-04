Youth Concerto Competition back for ninth edition

Lady’s Island kiln-formed glass artist Kathy Oda, who was one of ten area artists to have their work displayed on billboards as part of the first ArtPop Beaufort competition, gives advice, on Nov. 28, 2016, to artists seeking to enter the second annual ArtPop program. The ArtPop Beaufort program is sponsored by the Beaufort Arts Council to promote local artists’ work through available billboard space in the greater Beaufort area. It is made possible by the donation of billboard space from Adams Outdoor Advertising. The council has put out a call for submissions to artists from Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton or Colleton counties for the second annual ArtPop Beaufort competition, with a deadline for entries of Jan. 15. For entry information, go to http://bit.ly/ArtPopInfo2017, or call the council at 843-379-2787.