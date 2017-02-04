Youth Concerto Competition back for ninth edition

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra's 2017 Youth Concerto Competition was held on Feb. 4, 2017 at St. Luke's Church on Hilton Head Island. Here, competition director Joseph Gimbel describes the competition between the 10 young instrumentalists.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Holidays

'Tis the ugly sweater season

'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.

Beaufort News

Kathy Oda offers a tip to other artists entering the ArtPop Beaufort competition

Lady’s Island kiln-formed glass artist Kathy Oda, who was one of ten area artists to have their work displayed on billboards as part of the first ArtPop Beaufort competition, gives advice, on Nov. 28, 2016, to artists seeking to enter the second annual ArtPop program. The ArtPop Beaufort program is sponsored by the Beaufort Arts Council to promote local artists’ work through available billboard space in the greater Beaufort area. It is made possible by the donation of billboard space from Adams Outdoor Advertising. The council has put out a call for submissions to artists from Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton or Colleton counties for the second annual ArtPop Beaufort competition, with a deadline for entries of Jan. 15. For entry information, go to http://bit.ly/ArtPopInfo2017, or call the council at 843-379-2787.

Football

Big sports moments come to life with Legos

Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been hired by the Big Ten Network to produce 10 mini-movies, one per week during the football season. The videos are stop-motion animations made from a series of 130 to 250 still photos. This week’s features the Ohio State University marching band spelling out “Ohio,” with the iconic dotting of the “i” by a sousaphone player.

