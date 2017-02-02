Intercontinental Art Experience heading to downtown Beaufort

Internationally recognized French artists will be joined by popular Lowcountry artists in The Intercontinental Art Experience, an exhibit intended to create an artistic bridge between Europe and America, according to a news release.
The close historical ties between these two geographic regions will be showcased on the local level in Beaufort with a curated exhibit that explores life and landscape of coastal France and South Carolina.
This free exhibit will be from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 19-26 at Tabby Place, 913 Port Republic St.
The show will host a lecture series, “Art for Lunch,” from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 21-24. The public is invited to bring a bag lunch and join a conversation led by experts in contemporary art, French regional culture and local history. A “gallery walk” with the artists will be featured Feb. 24. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet artists and gain an intimate portrait of inspiration, creativity and expertise. The events are free, but reservations are required as attendance is limited. Make your reservation with caroline@andersonkenney.com.
Local charities and organizations will benefit from the sales.
For more information, contact Anderson Kenney Fine Art at 843-470-0218 or go to andersonkenney.com.
