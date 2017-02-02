Bluffton’s Four Corners Gallery show will features 3 artists

Four Corners Gallery will jump into spring with an end of February show, “Three Palettes,” featuring works by Louanne La Roche, Jim Lewis and Peggy Ellis, according to a news release.
This combination of artists are known for their choices of color, style and subject matter. All three are longtime art creators and have strong connections to the local art community. They love to spend time teaching, as their students pursue to create a painting using their varied pathways to a finished piece.
Lewis has been in the Lowcountry for more than 10 years and has immersed himself into coastal painting. “I find satisfaction extracting something of the essence of the subject, letting the simplicity of that make the statement. Receiving inspiration and responding intuitively are functions of the spiritual nature, adding a dimension of beauty and mystery to our existence,” he said.
Ellis is emerging in the Lowcountry collectors’ world with images that combine her father’s influence and her inherent unique style. “My painterly style continues to evolve with the additional use of palette knives in my oils by quickly capturing the moment and adding freshness. It’s a perfect fit to my fascination with clouds. And watercolors, another love, offer an entirely different kind of spontaneity,” she said.
Best known as a colorist, La Roche continues to experiment with her work creating new perspectives and nuances of feeling. “I am revisiting familiar scenes from our Lowcountry community responding intuitively on canvas.”
The opening reception for the show, which will run through March 17, is from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at 1263-B May River Road in Bluffton. The show is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 843-757-8185.
