Chamber Music Charleston returns to Hilton Head Island

Chamber Music Charleston returns to Hilton Head’s All Saints Episcopal Church, 3001 Meeting St., at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, according to a news release.
Frances Hsieh (violin), Debra Sherrill Ward (horn), Sandra Nikolajevs (bassoon) and Julia Harlow (harpsichord) perform music by Debussy, Handel and Telemann.
The hourlong performance is followed by a light reception, providing the opportunity to meet the performing artists and fellow concertgoers.
Tickets are $20 in advance online at www.chambermusiccharleston.org or by calling 843-763-4941. Tickets are $25 at the door.
