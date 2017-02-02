ArtPop Beaufort program announces 10 billboard winners

The Beaufort Arts Council has announced the winners of its second annual ArtPop Beaufort program, according to a news release.
The program, which is in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising and ArtPop, promotes local artists’ work through available media space. Submissions opened on Nov. 14 and closed Jan. 15 for artists in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. The second year of ArtPop more than doubled in submissions from the first year, totaling 150 pieces.
The 10 winners selected by a jury of seven were David Shipper, Nancy Adams, Mary Lester, Zach Grether, John Crum, Julie Jones, Michael Karas, Eve Miller, Sandy Dimke and Michael Reibel.
ArtPop Beaufort will feature their work rotating through at least five Adams’ billboards for approximately one year with installations expected to begin at the end of this month. Each billboard will include the artist’s work along with his or her name.
For more information and to see the winning entries, go to www.beaufortartscouncil.org.
