Hilton Head Prep to perform ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Hilton Head Preparatory School presents its second show of the school year with the Upper School performance of the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach,” according to a news release.
The show runs at the Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 25-26.
When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach ... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.
Cast members include Avery Campbell as Ladahlord, Ava Nixon as James, Shannon Hegarty as Spiker, Sophie Rudloff as Sponge, Serina Xiong, Keegan Crotty, Grace Jarrell, Caylin Campis and Luke Herman. Also joining the show are ensemble cast members Baylor Horne, Hayden Garniewicz, Logan Blair, Susan Brooks and Anna Pellicci. The show is directed by Hilton Head Prep’s director of performing arts, Ian McCabe.
Online ticket prices are $10 for students, $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 or over. Door prices are $12 for students, $25 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 or over.
For tickets and information, visit www.hhprep.org or call 843-715-8510.
