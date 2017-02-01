Auditions are set for Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s production of ‘Mamma Mia!’

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina has set audition dates for its production of “Mamma Mia!” according to a news release.
The auditions will be from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the center, 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island. Rehearsals begin May 23, and performances run from June 14 through Aug. 6. Actors must be available for all rehearsals and performances. Auditions are by appointment only. Performers should prepare a pop song from the ’70s or ’80s in the style of the show. If you dance, bring in-character shoes (both men and women). Bring a picture and resume, stapled together. A monitor is not provided.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact Gail Ragland at 843-686-3945, ext. 202 or GRagland@artshhi.com.
For more information and a list of roles available, go to www.artshhi.com/auditions.
