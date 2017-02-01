Organist Charles D. Frost, Charleston Symphony Brass Quintet to perform in Beaufort

Organist Charles D. Frost and the Charleston Symphony Brass Quintet will present a recital of music for organ and brass at 4 p.m. Feb. 12, according to a news release.
The program, which will take place at Sea Island Presbyterian Church at 81 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort, will feature a variety of styles of music. Together they will perform works by Gabrieli, Campra, Strauss, Pinkham and Gigout. The quintet will perform “The Girl in the Flaxen Hair” by Debussy, selections from Westside Story by Bernstein and “Three-cornered Hat” by deFalla. Frost will perform Bach’s “Toccata in F Major.”
Members of the quintet are Kyle Lane and Antonio Marti, trumpets; Brandon Nichols, horn; Michael Robinson, trombone; and Tom Joyce, bass trombone. They are all members of the Charleston Symphony. In addition to their duties with the symphony, they perform regularly with other orchestras, both locally and nationally as well as teach privately.
Frost has been minister of music at Sea Island Presbyterian Church since July 2002. In addition to his organ responsibilities, he directs and oversees a Music Ministry program, which includes children and adult singing choirs and a handbell choir. The church has a series of music programs and concerts throughout the year, which Frost oversees.
Donations will be appreciated. For more information, contact Frost at 843-525-0696 or cfrost@seaislandpresbyterian.org.
