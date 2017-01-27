Gullah/Geechee presentation set at library

Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation and a native of St. Helena Island, will make a presentation at the University of South Carolina Beaufort Performing Arts Center, according to a news release.
The free event is set for noon Feb. 6 and is part of the Friends of the Beaufort Library’s Books Sandwiched In event. It is open to the public.
Queen Quet was the first native of the island to publish the Gullah/Geechee history of the island, which became the first volume of the Gullah/Geechee history series, “Gullah/Geechee: Africa’s Seeds in the Winds of the Diaspora.” Queen Quet will present from five of the books that have been released in this series, including “St. Helena’s Serenity” and “GAWD Dun Smile Pun We: Beaufort Isles.”
Queen Quet will have books and CDs on sale at the conclusion of the presentation, which will last for 1 hour.
For more information, email GullGeeCo@aol.com or go to www.QueenQuet.com.
