Newly released book contains local history

A newly released book, “Our Low Country Families — Fitts-Reid and Connected Families,” contains local history, according to a news release.
The book, the fifth family history book written by June McManus Gardner of Spartanburg, tells about the author’s great-grandparents, Janette Amerine Reid and John Edwin “Dee” Fitts, and includes events that happened when Sherman’s army came through their farms after the War Between the States when they were young teenagers.
The book contains stories, including ones related to Beaufort and Parris Island, photos and is indexed. It includes a description of Beaufort in the early 1900s taken from the autobiography of Effie Fitts Furse.
The book is available at Fletchers Treasures in Yemassee or on Amazon.
