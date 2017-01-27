Author announces release of 4th book in David L. Rose series

Author Thomas Ruck, who does all of his writing on Hilton Head Island, has released his fourth book, “A Good Honeymoon Spoiled,” according to a news release.
The murder mystery finds homicide detective Lt. David L. Rose discovering a body in his honeymoon suite right on Hilton Head. He pursues the criminals back to Steeler Country — Pittsburgh — Rose’s hometown and police headquarters. Rose, who is a fiery Vietnam Marine veteran, is a relentless investigator who somehow finds ways to intertwine some humor and romance into his life as he solves crimes.
The other three books in the series are: “Renegade of Route 19,” “Murder on the Mon Wharf” and “Slaughter in the South Hills.” All four books are available in paperback or ebook on Amazon.
