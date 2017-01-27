Arts & Culture

January 27, 2017 1:00 PM

Author announces release of 4th book in David L. Rose series

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

Author Thomas Ruck, who does all of his writing on Hilton Head Island, has released his fourth book, “A Good Honeymoon Spoiled,” according to a news release.

The murder mystery finds homicide detective Lt. David L. Rose discovering a body in his honeymoon suite right on Hilton Head. He pursues the criminals back to Steeler Country — Pittsburgh — Rose’s hometown and police headquarters. Rose, who is a fiery Vietnam Marine veteran, is a relentless investigator who somehow finds ways to intertwine some humor and romance into his life as he solves crimes.

The other three books in the series are: “Renegade of Route 19,” “Murder on the Mon Wharf” and “Slaughter in the South Hills.” All four books are available in paperback or ebook on Amazon.

