Benefit for Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra set

Forsythe Jewelers, in the Shops at Sea Pines Center, is hosting a benefit for the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2, according to a news release.
On display will be the latest collections from the world’s top designers, including David Yurman, Roberto Coin, LAGOS, Marco Bicego, John Hardy and more. The event, Sparkling Notes of Love, will offer live music, light fare and spirits, a goody bag and complimentary cleaning of your jewelry. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the orchestra.
For those attending the benefit who plan to dine at Truffles Cafe in Sea Pines, Truffles will also offer a portion of their proceeds for the benefit of the orchestra.
