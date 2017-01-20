Take a trip ‘Around the World’: Lowcountry Wind Symphony sets 2 concerts

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony is returning for its second series of concerts of the 2016-17 season, titled “Around the World,” according to a news release.
The concerts will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, and at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton.
The program will take the audience on a musical journey through Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and the U.S.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, go to www.lowcountrywindsymphony.com.
