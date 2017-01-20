Arts & Culture

January 20, 2017 1:13 PM

Take a trip ‘Around the World’: Lowcountry Wind Symphony sets 2 concerts

Staff reports

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony is returning for its second series of concerts of the 2016-17 season, titled “Around the World,” according to a news release.

The concerts will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, and at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton.

The program will take the audience on a musical journey through Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and the U.S.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

For more information, go to www.lowcountrywindsymphony.com.

