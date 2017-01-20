Broadway star heading to Arts Center on Hilton Head

Laura Osnes, a leading lady of Broadway, will perform at the Arts Center on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
Osnes is a two-time Tony nominee and Drama Desk winner, having starred on Broadway in “Grease,” “South Pacific,” “Anything Goes,” “Bonnie & Clyde” and “Cinderella.” She will star this year in Broadway’s production of “Bandstand.”
She will perform hits from her roles as well as other selections at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Arts Center, 14 Shelter Cove Lane.
Tickets are $46 and may be purchased by calling the box office at 843-842-2787 or visiting artshhi.com.
