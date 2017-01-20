Author to read from book, hold Sacred Shamanic Circle

Neesa’s hOMe, a local wellness and retreat center, will welcome RevBear (the Rev. Dr. Anthony Farmer) to the Lowcountry, according to a news release.
RevBear, of the Washington, D.C., area, will read from his book, “Conversations with the Elders,” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Zen Den, 709 Paris Ave. in Port Royal. Signed copies of his book will be available for purchase.
RevBear is the pastor and visionary at Vision of the Heart Ministries in Takoma Park, Md. The book chronicles seven years of shamanic journeys to meet with his elders. He will share the self-realization and personal awareness processes that took place during this time.
From 12:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, RevBear and friends will hold a Sacred Shamanic Circle and lead participants on an inward journey, where they will experience clarity and personal healing, and receive insights for their life journeys. All are asked to enter this space in silence. The Sacred Shamanic Circle will take place at Neesa’s hOMe, 29 W. Cedar Road on St. Helena Island. Light refreshments and time of communion with RevBear will follow the ceremony. Cost for this event is $35; half is requested as a deposit to secure registration.
For additional information and to register, contact Ifetayo White at 843-271-1923 or neesamoon@gmail.com.
Comments