Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts students, educator win awards

Students from Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts won the Freddie G Group Award for Excellence in Music, and educator Angelo Cerniglia won the top award — the Broadway Junior Spirit Award — at the 2017 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, according to a news release.
The festival took place from Jan. 13-15 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.
Cerniglia will receive a “Freddie G Fellowship,” recognizing exceptional contributions to arts education. Freddie G Fellowship educators receive all-expense paid trip to New York City this summer, complete with professional development, Broadway performances and celebrations. In addition to the New York experience, each of the teachers’ organizations receive $5,000 from Freddie and Myrna Gershon to enhance their arts program and further the collaborative and inclusive spirit of producing a musical.
Ava Roberts was one of 142 students who made it to the call-back for future Broadway Junior shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released Broadway Junior musicals. The shoots will be taped in New York City this summer. Out of 5,800 students at the festival, 500 were invited to audition for iTheatrics resident choreographer Steven G. Kennedy. The final cast will be determined later this year. These videos will be used in schools around the world.
Students Grant Pagatpatan and Maya Gozlan were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, who performed a song during the closing ceremony for all 6,000 festival attendees.
The 50 students, ages 7 to 14, presented selections from Disney’s “The Lion King JR.”
The Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts students who traveled to the festival were Charlotte Alley, Anna Gray Ashton, Allison Bracken, Caroline Bullock, Marielle Bullock, Cassie Cobia, Channing Coulter, Eliza Jane Coulter, Lily Doyle, Michaela Fagan, Amelia Finn, Justin Finn, Sophie Fortune, Lola Gallagher, Hailey Gartner, Jack Gatlin, Coulson Geltz, Jordan Gentemann, Maya Gozlan, Noah Gregory, Arya Gupta, Laney Hawkins, Laurel Hawkins, Alexis Johns, Brea Lutz, Hayleigh Mackenzie, Eliza Mettz, Mackenzie Morris, Mackenzie Novak, Cassidy Ott, Colleen Ott, Emmy Ott, Grant Pagatpatan, Ali Philpot, Ella Rader, Audrey Rinehart, Ava Roberts, Tess Sanford, Garrett Simons, Mackenzie Starnes, Natalie Sturm, Lucy Stuteville, Mae Stuteville, Ella Taylor, William TeBrake, Vanessa Treacy, Delany Volz, Kendal Wagner, Avery Wallace and Alex Watts.
