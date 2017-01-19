SOBA Gallery features photographer Edith Wood and ‘Just Birds’

The SOBA Gallery has named award-winning Edith Wood as its Featured Artist of the Month, according to a news release.
Her new show is called “Just Birds.”
Wood began her exploration of photography taking portraits for her family, which she still enjoys. She’s learned from her many photographer friends, from research on the web and from joining photography groups. However, she points out, “I’ve learned the most from my own mistakes and lots of practice.
“Photography made me look beyond the face of things. I’ve discovered that everything has a better side. Seeing and trying to bring out the best in everyone and everything is my challenge ... to try and make something simple look great, capturing memories, emotions and moments,” she said. “It’s a lifetime adventure that I am very passionate about. I create images simply for the love of it.”
Originally from a small French town in Ontario, she now calls Bluffton home. Her work is shown and sold at the Society of Bluffton Artist’s Gallery, The Complete Home, Coastal Exchange, Boat House in Bluffton, Atmosphere in Beaufort and the Caretta Coffee Shop of Hilton Head Island.
The opening reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12. The SOBA gallery showing runs from Feb. 6 to March 5. Also at the gallery is the monthly change of show displaying new work admitted from over 100 SOBA member artists. The opening reception includes refreshments and a chance to meet Wood.
The SOBA gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the corner of Church and Calhoun streets in Bluffton.
For more information, visit sobagallery.com or call 843-757-6586.
