Society of Bluffton Artists to present Fine Art and Fine Wine event

The Society of Bluffton Artists is hosting Fine Art and Fine Wine, a fundraiser to benefit SOBA’s Center for Creative Arts, according to a news release.
The wine-tasting and art auction will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Community Park in Bluffton.
Tickets are $25 and include the wine-tasting, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to bid on art donated by local artists. Wine will also be available to purchase by the bottle or the case from Aleph Wines Corp. and Alvintage Wines. Representatives will be in attendance to answer questions and guide the partygoers in their selections. Cheese for the tasting will be furnished by Murray’s Cheese of Bluffton Kroger. Hors d’oeuvres platters will be donated by The Complete Home.
Tickets are available at the SOBA Gallery and from SOBA members.
SOBA’s Center for Creative Arts covers adult programs, free after-school programs for local fourth- and fifth-graders, events such as the K-5 Children’s Art Expo, and scholarships for Bluffton high school students to attend colleges or universities to work toward art-related degrees.
For more information, go to sobagallery.com.
