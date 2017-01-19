Historic Beaufort Foundation hosting lecture on rice culture

African ties to the historic Lowcountry rice culture will be explored in a documentary, “The Language You Cry In,” at Dinner and a Lecture, hosted by Historic Beaufort Foundation, according to a news release.
The film is a scholarly detective story that traces the song brought by slaves to the rice plantations back to its origins in Sierra Leone in the 1990s. Anthropologists and musicologists traced an African-American nursery song recorded in the 1930s to its roots in Sierra Leone, where it had been a burial hymn for centuries. South Carolina and Georgia descendants of the enslaved Africans were among those who eventually made the pilgrimage to hear the song sung again among native Africans from the Mende tribe.
A wine and hors d’oeuvre reception begins at 5:30 p.m., and the program is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Verdier House, 801 Bay St., Beaufort.
Admission for members is $15 per member and $25 per couple. Non-member admission is $20 per person and $30 per couple.
Call 843-379-3331 to make reservations.
Reservations for the discounted Saltus’ River Grill menu may be made by calling Saltus at 843-379-3474.
