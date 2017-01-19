Auditions set for ‘A Tribute to Broadway’

The University of South Carolina Center for the Arts and the Beaufort Theatre Company are hosting open auditions for “A Tribute to Broadway” at 6 p.m. Jan. 31, according to a news release.
“A Tribute to Broadway,” scheduled for March 11-13, will be a musical journey through some of Broadway’s classic musicals (“Singing in the Rain” and “South Pacific”) to recent hits such as “Wicked” and “Newsies.”
Auditions are for ages 17 and up and will be held in the CFA Auditorium, 805 Carteret St., Beaufort. Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway musical. You will need to provide sheet music or pre-recorded music. Musical theater experience is preferable but not required.
For additional information, contact the Center for the Arts at 843-521-4145 or music director Anna Wheeler at 803-394-6999.
