USCB Center for the Arts hosting ‘Mad Men’-style bash

The USCB Center for the Arts is hosting An Affair ... with the Arts at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, according to a news release.
The setting for the event is late-1950s “Mad Men”-style cocktail lounges designed by local designers Lisa Mykleby, Liz O’Herron and Ann Gallant.
The evening includes signature cocktails, finger foods and a chocolate fountain. Live music by the Bull Grapes, dancing and a show are all part of the evening’s festivities. Local artists also have created masterpieces on dinner plates.
Throughout the event, guests will be able to bid in a silent auction to support the CFA. Items available for bids include a getaway weekend in Asheville, N.C., nights away, cocktail parties in Lowcountry settings, boat cruises and original art, among other items.
Dress for fun or as your favorite star from the ’50s and ’60s.
The USCB Center for the Arts is located at 805 Carteret St. in Beaufort.
Tickets are $75 and are available online at www.uscbcenterforthearts.com or call 843-521- 4145.
