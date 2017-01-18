Learn about Mitchelville by bike or on foot during premier of interactive tour

Mitchelville Preservation Society and Friends will celebrate Freedom Day on Feb. 4 in the historic corridor of Mitchelville on Hilton Head Island with the premier of an interactive tour, according to a news release.
The premier of the tour will include structures and experiences that are significant to the era of Mitchelville in 1862, in addition to a special performance of the acclaimed stage play “Remembering the Days of Mitchelville.” The tour may be taken by bike or on foot. Activities will begin at the Cherry Hill School, 209 Dillon Road on Hilton Head.
“The opportunity to show the connection of Mitchelville to the American freedom story is our honor,” said Joyce Wright, project manager for Mitchelville Preservation Project. “Engaging adult patrons and tourists is great, but the chance to educate our youth on this important story is what makes all the effort of developing this interactive tour worth it.”
Mitchelville was the example by which other freedmen’s communities would learn how to self-govern after the Civil War. National Freedom Day is an observance in the United States that honors the signing of a resolution that proposed the 13th Amendment of the nation’s constitution on Feb. 1, 1865. President Abraham Lincoln signed the resolution to outlaw slavery.
Freedom Day is hosted by the Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration.
The interactive tour of historic Mitchelville is open to the public but has limited space for the bike tour and stage play. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, go to exploremitchelville.org or call 843-255-7301.
