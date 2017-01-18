HHSO to present Youth Concerto Competition

Some of the finest young instrumentalists from the Southeastern United States will perform at the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concerto Competition at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at St. Luke’s Church on Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
These 10 instrumentalists have been selected from a field of 50 applicants. The performers were screened by a panel of professional musicians who selected these 10 finalists to compete for $3,800 in cash prizes, $4,000 in scholarships and a chance to perform as a soloist with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.
“They are performing professional level repertoire, have competed successfully in other major competitions, and have appeared as soloists with orchestras through the region,” said competition director Joseph Gimbel. They will perform works written by Korngold, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Rossini, Shostakovich, Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky and Vieuxtemps. They will perform on violin, cello and clarinet.
Many of the finalists have gone on to study performance at major conservatories including Curtis, Juilliard, Cleveland, Peabody, Cincinnati, NEC, Eastman and Oberlin.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door the day of the event, or call the orchestra at 843-842-2055 to reserve tickets.
