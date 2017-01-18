Seeing double: Sun City hosting Double Vision exhibit

For the fifth consecutive year, Sun City residents will have an opportunity to see double at the All About Art Club and Photography Club’s show, Double Vision Collaboration, according to a news release.
The work will be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 3-4 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5. The exhibit will be displayed in the Pinckney Hall beginning Thursday night with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Feb. 2.
Photographers were randomly paired with artists on Sept. 27 from the volunteering members of the two clubs. The artist may choose to copy the photograph realistically or create an abstract piece using all or part of the photograph. Both the photograph and the artist’s piece will be displayed side by side. Many of the art and photos on display will be for sale.
Attendees can vote for the photographer-artist team for the Peoples’ Choice Award, which is awarded at the end of the final day of the exhibit.
