The Moss Creek Salt Marsh Author Series announces lunch with Robert Dugoni at noon Jan. 24, according to a news release.
Dugoni is the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and No. 1 Amazon bestselling author of the Tracy Crosswhite Series: “My Sister’s Grave,” “Her Final Breath” and “A Clearing in the Woods.” He is also the author of the David Sloane series: “The Jury Master,” “Wrongful Death,” “Bodily Harm,” “Murder One” and “The Conviction.” Dugoni has twice been nominated for the Harper Lee Award for Legal Fiction, was a 2015 International Thriller Writer’s finalist for thriller of the year, and was the 2015 winner of the Nancy Pearl Award for Fiction.
Dugoni will be at Moss Creek to discuss “The 7th Canon” and “The Trapped Girl.”
Lunch includes chicken cutlet parmesan, garlic bread, N.Y.-style cheesecake, soft drinks and coffee.
Reservations are due by noon Jan. 19 and can be made by calling the Moss Creek Clubhouse, Hilton Head Island, at 843-837-2230 or registering through ForeTees. The cost is $22.
For more information, go to www.mosscreek-hiltonhead.com/clubhouse-upcoming-events.
