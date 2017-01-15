The USCB Lunch With Author Series continues with J.E. Thompson’s “The Girl from Felony Bay” on Jan. 26 at Moss Creek Clubhouse on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
In the South Carolina mystery, “The Girl from Felony Bay,” and the sequel, “Disappearance At Hangman’s Bluff,” Thompson brings the story of two girls — one white, one African-American — as they solve mysteries that relate not only to modern-day crimes but also to evils done in the past. Both books involve unsolved mysteries set deep in the heart of South Carolina.
Thompson was born in Toledo, Ohio, and went to Berkshire School and Middlebury College, where his fascination with writing started to grow. In spite of his desire to write, he followed in his family’s footsteps and went into business. His father’s untimely death triggered his desire to realize his dream of becoming a writer. He quit Wall Street and started a new life as a writer.
Lunch is served at noon. The all-inclusive price is $42. Reservations are necessary and must be made by Jan. 22. Reservations can be made online at www.USCBCenterForTheArts.com or by calling 843-521- 4145.
Upcoming Lunch with Author events
▪ Melanie Benjamin: Feb. 15 at Sea Pines Country Club, Hilton Head
▪ Cassandra King: March 15 at Belfair Club in Bluffton
▪ Barb Schmidt: April 18 at Country Club of Hilton Head
