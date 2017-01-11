Dave Chappelle stand-up tour includes 2 South Carolina stops

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to Charleston and Columbia, S.C. as part of a brief southern tour.
Tickets for the Wednesday, Feb. 1 performance at the Charleston Music Hall (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.) and Friday, Feb. 3 performance in Columbia (7 p.m.) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets are listed at $65, with a dinner option in Charleston for an additional $32. No cell phones will be allowed at either performance and anyone that brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Those caught with cell phones in the venue will be ejected.
Other upcoming tour dates include Chattanooga, Tenn. on Feb. 4, Asheville, N.C. on Feb. 5, Jacksonville, Fla. on Feb. 8 and Sarasota, Fla. on Feb. 11.
Chappelle gained notoriety for his Comedy Central series ‘Chappelle Show’ as well as roles in such films as ‘The Nutty Professor’ and ‘Half Baked.’ He made headlines for his hosting of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in November.
