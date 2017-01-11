USCB Center for the Arts to celebrate singer Etta James

The Center for the Arts will host a musical tribute to legendary three-time Grammy winner Etta James at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3 p.m. Jan. 22, according to a news release.
Marlena Smalls, a singer, entertainer, educator and actress, will perform many of James’ hits, including her signature hit “At Last.” Smalls will perform other James classic tunes such as “All I Could Do Is Cry,” “Something Has a Hold on Me” and “Don’t Loose Your Good Thing.” She will be backed up by Velma Polk and Elaine Lake, who are known for their three-part harmonies.
The Lowcountry Jazz Band, under the direction of David Hershey, will provide the big band sound. The tribute will include 14 Etta James songs.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior or military, and $15 for students. For tickets, go to uscbcenterforthearts.com or call the box office at 843-521-4145.
