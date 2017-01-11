Atlanta Braves player headlines concerts at Bluffton’s The Roasting Room

Singer/songwriter Chase d’Arnaud, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, will be headlining two shows on Feb. 2 at Bluffton’s The Roasting Room, according to a news release.
The first show is an all-ages show at 6 p.m., and the second show is for those 21 and older at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.roastingroomlounge.com/calendar/chasedarnaud.
D’Arnaud recently released the album “Seven Ghosts” and is working on a second solo album slated to come out in the spring.
D’Arnaud has played at Turner Field and recently opened for Lady Antebellum at the Kicks 101.5 Country Fair just outside Atlanta. He also played a set at Bonnaroo last summer and just headlined a sold-out show at legendary Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.
For more on d’Arnaud, go to www.chasedarnaud.com.
