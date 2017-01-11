Beaufort Memorial Foundation Valentine Ball set for Feb. 11

The annual Beaufort Memorial Foundation Valentine Ball will be held Feb. 11 at Tabby Walk in Beaufort.
The party takes place downtown for the first time, and the foundation has added a Cocktail Affair on the eve of the main event, according to a news release. That night’s festivities will include live music, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, Veuve Clicquot champagne, a wine tasting and a sampling of Gentry Bourbon, Charleston’s crafted reserve batch bourbon.
Participants also will get the first chance to bid on auction items. Glasses of champagne can be purchased, with one guaranteed to contain a diamond donated by Modern Jewelers. The Cocktail Affair is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Tabby Place. Tickets start at $75.
The 28th annual Valentine Ball will follow Saturday night with tickets starting at $150. Reserve your seat before the Thursday deadline in order to receive an invitation to a pre-ball private dinner party.
A discounted price is available for both events. Proceeds from the event will benefit cancer care at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit valentineball.org or call 843-522-5774.
