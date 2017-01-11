CAPA kicks off its first Dancing with Our Stars fundraising event

The Child Abuse Prevention Association, along with the Exchange Club of Beaufort and USCB Center for the Arts, announces Beaufort’s first Dancing with Our Stars fundraising event, according to a news release.
The kick-off dinner was held Dec. 1 to introduce the teams to each other. Heroes of the community, our “stars,” are paired with a dance instructor who will choreograph their performance on March 25. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. at USCB Center for the Arts. Tickets go on sale through USCB Center For the Arts on Jan. 15.
Teams will compete for two different awards: The Judges Choice Award, which is awarded to the team with the best performance, and the People’s Choice award, which is awarded to the team who raises the most money.
Proceeds from the event will be used to benefit the Open Arms Children’s Home, a local shelter for abused and neglected children, and other CAPA programming.
The 2017 Dancing with Our Stars teams
Dance Instructor
Star
Team 1
Nicole McGough
Claude Tolbert
Team 2
Kathy Ingram
Reece Bertholf
Team 3
John Fletcher
Ginger Marshall
Team 4
Gina Taramasso
Mike McFee
Team 5
Chris Crabb
Lisa Marie Clancy
Team 6
Eric Freeman
Twiggy Willard
Team 7
Melissa Derrick
Carl Derrick
Team 8
Danielle White
Chad Barr
Team 9
Topher Maraffi
Tracey Denise Robinson
Team 10
Erin Hancock
Thomas Melvin
Team 11
Heather Paulick
Joseph Simpson
