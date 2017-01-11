Arts & Culture

January 11, 2017 11:42 AM

CAPA kicks off its first Dancing with Our Stars fundraising event

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

The Child Abuse Prevention Association, along with the Exchange Club of Beaufort and USCB Center for the Arts, announces Beaufort’s first Dancing with Our Stars fundraising event, according to a news release.

The kick-off dinner was held Dec. 1 to introduce the teams to each other. Heroes of the community, our “stars,” are paired with a dance instructor who will choreograph their performance on March 25. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. at USCB Center for the Arts. Tickets go on sale through USCB Center For the Arts on Jan. 15.

Teams will compete for two different awards: The Judges Choice Award, which is awarded to the team with the best performance, and the People’s Choice award, which is awarded to the team who raises the most money.

Proceeds from the event will be used to benefit the Open Arms Children’s Home, a local shelter for abused and neglected children, and other CAPA programming.

The 2017 Dancing with Our Stars teams

Dance Instructor

Star

Team 1

Nicole McGough

Claude Tolbert

Team 2

Kathy Ingram

Reece Bertholf

Team 3

John Fletcher

Ginger Marshall

Team 4

Gina Taramasso

Mike McFee

Team 5

Chris Crabb

Lisa Marie Clancy

Team 6

Eric Freeman

Twiggy Willard

Team 7

Melissa Derrick

Carl Derrick

Team 8

Danielle White

Chad Barr

Team 9

Topher Maraffi

Tracey Denise Robinson

Team 10

Erin Hancock

Thomas Melvin

Team 11

Heather Paulick

Joseph Simpson

