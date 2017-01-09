Author announces release of 3rd book in Misadventures of Dylan series

in The Misadventures of Dylan series author Tom Faustman, who does most of his writing on Hilton Head Island, has released his third book in The Misadventures of Dylan series, “Dylan’s Chase,” according to a news release.
The story, which finds Dylan in his senior year at Monsignor Connor High School, is influenced by Faustman’s own coming-of-age experiences at “the courts” during the American Band Stand era of the Philly suburbs.
“There really couldn’t have been a better place to grow up in the late ’60s than Philadelphia,” says Faustman. “It was the epicenter of music and college basketball. I happened to be lucky enough to live right up the road from what became a legendary basketball court in the suburbs of Philadelphia. “The courts” had an intense pecking order, and you had to read the street, show no fear and relentlessly hound opportunities to get in the game. The great part was, once you were an established player, it was golden.”
Because it was a perfect training ground for skills and grit, he noted that several “courts” players went on to play college and even pro ball, and others became college coaches and professional NBA managers.
With this backdrop, the latest book of the series finds the hero chasing after his childhood dream of winning the city championships, which would be battled out at Philadelphia’s shrine to basketball greatness, The Palestra. The chase is interrupted when his two best friends start behaving in strange ways. Truck, a gifted ball player and the driving force on his team, had become dangerously violent. And Nut, a future Olympic wrestler and completely reliable guy, seemed to be distancing himself from everyone, troubled by a secret. Dylan, curious and worried, gently wisecracks his friends into opening up. He’s crushed to discover what his friends have been enduring and resolves to help fight their demons. Mischief and risky adventures abound as the three friends find answers, and more importantly, the true meaning of friendship.
Faustman feels this story is a multigenerational and a good catalyst for mature young adults and parents to discuss important topics like faith, friendship and forgiveness. He cautions that parents should read the book first to determine whether it is appropriate for their children, as it includes some mature topics and language.
Dylan’s Chase is available in paperback or ebook at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Faustman can be reached at tfaustman@cox.net.
