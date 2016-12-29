Concerts set at First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Island announces two free concerts that are open to the public, according to a news release.
Stardust Orchestra
The Stardust Orchestra will appear in a concert of Big Band music at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 for the kickoff of church family night.
The Stardust Orchestra, under the direction of David Fleming, is dedicated to keeping the big band era music alive. Founded in 2004, the Stardust Orchestra consists of musicians and vocalists from the Hilton Head/Bluffton area who have many years of experience playing big band music with commitment and passion.
David Fleming is a former music educator who is dedicated to bringing to audiences the style and sound of the big band. The band’s repertoire incorporates big band music over the decades.
Millikin University Choir
The Millikin University touring choir will appear in concert at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
The choir features 45 upper-class students from a variety of majors at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Membership in the choir places high demands on students who travel extensively throughout the United States representing the university in a variety of settings. In recent years, the choir has also toured internationally to Ireland, Scotland, England, China, Taiwan, Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
The choir is directed by Dr. Brad Holmes, director of Choir Programs at Millikin University. Holmes has overseen the growth of the choral program to four traditional choirs and a variety of smaller vocal ensembles involving more than 250 students and a nationally recognized choral staff. The more than 300 festivals and workshops conducted by Holmes include all-state choirs, regional ACDA honor choirs, district festivals and church music clinics throughout the United States. Internationally, his choirs have toured to 35 countries.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 540 William Hilton Parkway. For information, contact the church at 843-681-3696 or go to www.fpchhi.org.
