Coming soon: ‘Sylvia’ at The Shed

Coastal Stage Productions is presenting “Sylvia,” a modern, romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog, from Feb. 10-12 at The Shed, according to a news release.
Forty-something Greg brings home a dog found in the park bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. A street-smart mixture of lab and poodle, Sylvia (Rebecca Donaldson) becomes a major bone of contention between husband Greg (Mark Erickson) and loving wife Kate (Christine Grefe), who soon desperately seek counsel from marriage therapist Leslie (Daniel Bittick).
Sylvia offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the emotional turmoil of middle age but ultimately becomes a rival for love and attention. When Greg begins to spend more time with Sylvia and less time at his job or with Kate, the real struggle begins.
CSP’s production of “Sylvia” is directed by Luke Cleveland.
“Sylvia” is CSP’s Theatre Season 2017 premier production. Other planned productions include Lewis Black’s comedy “One Slight Hitch;” “Clybourne Park,” the dramedy by Bruce Norris; and a reprise of the “Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Performances of “Sylvia” will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Advance tickets are $20.
A Dinner Theatre will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Advance tickets are $48, and reservations need to be made by Feb. 9.
For tickets, call 912-656-1598 or go to www.sylviaportroyal.bpt.me. The show contains adult humor and some adult language.
The Shed Event Venue is located at 809 Paris Ave. in Port Royal.
