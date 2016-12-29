‘Music Man’ auditions set for January

Auditions for “The Music Man,” which runs March 15-19 and March 22-26, are set for Jan. 17 and 18, according to a news release.
Auditions will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. both days at the Seahawk Cultural Center, 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island. Callbacks will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 19, with casting announced later that night. Registration will be held in the SCC lobby.
The first read-through will take place on Jan. 20, and a mandatory parent meeting for any cast member under 18 years of age will be on Jan. 22, with the time and location to be announced. Cast members must be available for all rehearsals and shows.
Auditions and rehearsals are closed. A code of conduct will be presented at the parent meeting for all cast, crew and volunteers, including parents.
Parts are available for several children ages 10 to 13, six teen boys, six teen girls, seven women and 14 men in addition to the ensemble. All applicants will be auditioned in groups of five to seven. Have a comedic monologue prepared and be ready to sing 16 bars from a choice of several songs from the show. Following the singing and the monologue, all applicants will be taught a brief dance audition.
Bring a complete theatrical resume to attach with your audition form or ready to list shows performed in on the audition form. For more information, send questions to philharrisap@gmail.com or infomsyt@gmail.com.
