Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra performances set

Hilton Head’s First Presbyterian Church will host The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra for four performances in January, according to a news release.
On Jan. 15 and 16, the orchestra offers the opus of Saint-Saens, Symphony No. 3 “Organ” featuring organist Chad Martin. The evening will also include the virtuosic masterpiece of Ernest Bloch, Concerto Grosso No. 1, for strings and piano. Dukas’ “La péri Fanfare” will open the evening.
On Jan. 29 and 30, the orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, the well-known epic portrayal of fate and triumph. ChangYong Shin, 2016 First Prize Winner of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, will perform Schumann’s “Piano Concert in A minor,” a concerto with wonderful clarinet and oboe solos. Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question,” with simultaneous contrasting rhythms and tones, will begin the evening.
Both concerts will be conducted by music director and conductor John Morris. There will be “chats” about the music and the composers by Maestro Russell one hour before each concert. A reception for the performers, orchestra, and audience will follow Monday concerts in the church’s Gathering Space.
Concert tickets are $30, $45 and $55. Reduced matinee prices are available for children with their accompanying parent. Tickets are on sale now for all concerts. Subscription packages are available for three and six concerts.
Details: www.hhso.org or 843-842-2055
