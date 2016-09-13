Montage Palmetto Bluff chooses artwork from Hilton Head Prep alum’s ‘Coastal Series’

Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, which opened earlier this month, now features the work of New York-based artist Jessie Peterson Tarazi, who grew up on Hilton Head Island.
Montage Palmetto Bluff commissioned five works from her Coastal Series. These compositions depict her experiences growing up on the coast and the treasures found in and around the Lowcountry, including Native American artifacts, deer and alligator skulls, conch and bird nests. Inspired by the history of this area, she created maps based on charts from the 1800s, one of which can be found in the resort’s Octagon Bar. Her other paintings are displayed in the resort’s spa.
Tarazi attended Hilton Head Preparatory School before getting accepted to the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. She later graduated from Carnegie Mellon University and received her master’s degree from the New York Academy of Art.
Details: studio@jessiepetersontarazi.com or visit JessiePetersonTarazi.com
