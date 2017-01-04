Hilton Head Island artist Joyce Nagel’s work to be shown in China

“Shore Scramblers,” a delightfully energetic pastel painting by Hilton Head Island island artist Joyce Nagel, was recently selected by the Pastel Society of America for submission to the Chinese Exhibition for circulation throughout China.
Nagel’s work was juried into the 45-year-old society at its Annual International Exhibition in September at the National Arts Club in Gramercy Park, N.Y. She was awarded the title of Master Pastelist at the 2012 Annual Exhibit, having won three major awards in their Annual Exhibitions.
“I was one of ten master pastelists invited to represent the Pastel Society at the second China Biennial International Pastel Exhibition Oct.22 to Nov. 22, 2016, at the Ming Gallery of Art (in) Suzhou City, China, “ said Nagel. “I was honored to be among a group of such celebrated pastelists.”
The ten honored masters, including Nagel, are Sigmund Abeles, Elaine Augustine, Brian Ailey, Wendy Corporale, Brian Cobble, Albert Handell, Nancie King Mertz, Elizabeth Mowry, and Sally Strand.
“Five artists represent the first generation of Pastel Society of America membership. Five artists represent the contemporary generation of Pastel Society of America membership. “ explained Nagel. “Each artist is represented by a single work. The ten works are to be exhibited as a curated group on a designated wall at the International Juried Exhibition. After the Biennial exhibition at the Ming Gallery, selected works will be mounted in special exhibitions throughout China over the next year.”
“I honestly, think my figurative work was chosen, over my landscapes, water views, even flowers or garden scenes, because it captures the activities and movements of a wonderful group of six American children as they enjoy a watery splash in the waves as they flow toward the beach.”
“I’m not sure why I was asked by Jimmy Wright, president of the Pastel Society of America and curator of the China Exhibit, to be one of the chosen few,” said Nagel. “But I certainly was honored and thrilled at the idea of my work being viewed so broadly.
Artists, appreciators and art students have long recognized Nagel’s mastery of the highly regarded pastel medium.
For more than 30 years, she and her husband, Don, himself a pastel artist, have worked in their Hilton Head home studio.
Both Joyce and Don Nagel enjoyed a long history in a career focused in professional art in Michigan before retiring and moving to the island.
Joyce Nagel’s work is exhibited at the Maye River Gallery in Bluffton.
Artist, musician, teacher and writer Nancy K. Wellard focuses on portraying and promoting the cultural arts, first in Los Angeles and, for close to 30 years, in the Lowcountry. Email her at nancykwellard@gmail.com.
Poster contest set for All Saints Episcopal Church Garden Tour
The 30th Annual All Saints Episcopal Church Garden Tour, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, is seeking applications for its annual poster contest.
Seventy entries will be accepted. The entries will be judged and the winner announced at an artist’s reception at Hilton Head Hospital Feb. 18. All entries will be on view at the hospital Feb.1 through March 10.
Artists are asked to send an email to gardentouentry@gmail.com. The word “entry” should be in the subject line. The email should also offer the artist’s name, phone number, and medium in which the painting is submitted.
For more information, call Carole Galli at 843-689-9495.
For more complete details, visit www.allsaintsgardentour.com.
