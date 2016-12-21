Broadway’s lights brighten the way for Lowcountry traveler

Any time in New York City is time well spent. But my most recent visit was flat out over the top.
I’ve gathered up and listed a theatrical performance, freshly installed museum shows, a phenomenal dining destination, and a better way about town.
Hamilton
“Hamilton,” the Broadway musical biography of Alexander Hamilton created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, has changed musical theater and even the way we approach history. Based on the biography written by Ron Chernow, our new mind bending, historical journey of ideas, people and politics is absolutely outstanding. This hip-hop multiethnic event is even better than most of the reporting says it is. It certainly has captured our attention and conquered Broadway.
Though Lin-Manuel Miranda and several others of this astonishing cast have moved on to other responsibilities, those who have joined this Tony Award winning production are simply top notch.
There was a sort of bonding in the audience as we all apparently felt that we were in on it. We recognized we were sharing something amazing in the history of Broadway shows. All of us were in our seats, and ready to take in every syllable, every word, every note, and especially every nuance.
It was raining when we left the theater. Elevated and exhausted, as we huddled with strangers outside, waiting for our car, we actually realized we didn’t feel at all as though we were strangers. We had come together.
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art was the scene for the incredible exhibit of the work of Francis Picabia, called “Our Heads Are Round so Our Thoughts Can Change Direction.” A collection of the work of Tony Oursler: “I’m Imponderable” is also on display. Mark Leckey’s “Containers and their Drivers” was also astonishing.
It was a special day, and I gave into a wish to visit, once more, the unforgettable and understated dining room at the museum.
The setting is architecturally appealing, low profile and set against subtle shades of neutral. My table overlooked the sculpture garden, and the seating arrangement and table spaces provided the sensation of a direct view to my own private outdoor gallery spaces.
The menu is like no other. I enjoyed marinated hamachi, green apple relish and sorrel, followed by seared black bass with Meyer lemon confit and Belgian endive, and finished with a green apple vacherin topped with Calvados crème chantilly and Angelica ice cream topped with a sculptured helix of sugar of at least five inches.
Uber fab
The host from the Modern was helping me to my next destination, and when finding that I did not have Uber, insisted on helping me arrange the Uber app. In moments, a text from my potential driver appeared. His name was listed under his photograph, he’d be driving a black Lexus Towncar, and he added that he’d be at the special secret door at the Modern in two minutes. He was.
My driver, Jon, was incredibly gracious, verified my destination, and offered my E.T.A. The beauty of the Uber is that I simply exited the car, and thanked Jon. Everything was done, the fare and tip were charged to my account. Jon and I have remained in close touch.
