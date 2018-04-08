See why this world travel blogger called Hilton Head the 'best hidden gem in America'

A world-traveling blogger recently visited Hilton Head Island and called it "the best hidden gem in America" in one of his many videos about his trip to the Lowcountry.

Blogger and video creator Drew Binsky highlighted Gullah culture, golf and local seafood spots in posts about his recent travels.

"Hilton Head Island is just about as perfect as an island can get," Binsky wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "I have been to 47 states in the USA and almost every major city. Few places have impressed me as much as Hilton Head Island. World class golf, tennis, beaches, biking, boating, fishing and especially top notch eating!!"

The food definitely made an impression on him, and he took some time to learn a little bit about it, too.

"Eating the best Southern food in the world," he wrote on Twitter.

Eating the best southern food in the world in #HiltonHead #SouthCarolina I’m obsessed with this island!!! @VisitHiltonHead pic.twitter.com/Bm9YmvvPWN — Drew Binsky (@Drewbinsky) April 4, 2018

He also spent some time learning about Gullah culture from Emory Campbell, Binsky shared on Facebook.

And set some time aside to enjoy a game of golf and beautiful Harbour Town.

"My new happy place :)" he wrote. "Doesn’t get any better than Harbour Town on a sunny day!"

Binsky describes himself as a man "living my dream" traveling the world and helping others do the same.





"I am planning to visit every country on earth before turning 30," he wrote on his website. "My ultimate goal for doing what I do is to HELP YOU get started with traveling. I want to be the #1 resource for you when you think about traveling, and I strive to be a role model for the high school/college kids who aspire to become travelers."